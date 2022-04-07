Lionesses look to continue flawless record – England talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Lionesses look to continue flawless record – England talking points

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 3:13 pm
England are unbeaten under Sarina Wiegman, with seven wins from nine matches (Tim Goode/PA)
England are unbeaten under Sarina Wiegman, with seven wins from nine matches (Tim Goode/PA)

England Women are back in World Cup qualifying action over the next few days as they take on North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points as the Lionesses head into the games in Skopje on Friday and Belfast four days later.

England on a high

England won the Arnold Clark Cup in February (Nick Potts/PA).
England won the Arnold Clark Cup in February (Nick Potts/PA)

Sarina Wiegman’s team are preparing for these matches having made a very positive start to the calendar year when they were last together in February. The inaugural Arnold Clark Cup saw the team play against three fellow 10-top ranked sides, and they drew with Canada at the Riverside Stadium and Spain at Carrow Road before beating Germany 3-1 at Molineux and being crowned tournament winners. It was only a second victory over the Germans in 27 meetings.

Perfect record in Group D

Those results extended England’s unbeaten start under Wiegman, having previously won six out of six World Cup qualifiers. They will look to add to a 100 per cent record in Group D that has so far featured 53 goals scored, none conceded and the team’s biggest ever competitive victory, a 20-0 routing of Latvia in Doncaster in November. Currently lying five points clear of second-placed Austria and third-placed Northern Ireland in the six-team pool, England could have qualification for Australia and New Zealand 2023 sealed by the end of this double-header.

Home Euros nearing

England and Northern Ireland are in the same group both for World Cup qualifying and at the Euros (John Walton/PA).
England and Northern Ireland are in the same group both for World Cup qualifying and at the Euros (John Walton/PA)

Players will certainly be eager to impress, with these being England’s last competitive fixtures before Wiegman names her squad for the summer’s home Euros. Kenny Shiels’ Northern Ireland, who England beat 4-0 at Wembley in October, are among the sides the Lionesses will face in their group at the tournament, along with Austria and Norway.

Captaincy confirmed

Earlier this week England’s captain for the Euros was named, with Leah Williamson getting the nod from Wiegman having already skippered during the injury-enforced absence of Steph Houghton, who hopes to recover from Achilles surgery in time for the tournament. Williamson will not feature on Friday due to concussion protocol, so vice-captain Millie Bright is set to lead the team.

Another milestone for White?

Millie Bright (left) with
Millie Bright, left, with “goal machine” Ellen White, right, (Nick Potts/PA)

During the Latvia match in November Ellen White became the team’s all-time record scorer, surpassing Kelly Smith, and ahead of these games she is only one goal away from hitting the 50 mark. Bright told a press conference on Friday: “Ellen is a goal machine, I think everybody knows that, and I think it would be a huge achievement. It has not really been a conversation (among the players) but I’m sure it will be when she achieves it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal