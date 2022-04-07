Gary Rowett set to shake things up for Millwall’s clash with Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is set to make changes against Barnsley after seeing their promotion hopes fade.

The Lions have only taken one point from their last three games to fall six points off the Sky Bet Championship play-off pace.

Maikel Kieftenbeld and Oliver Burke are set to start after impressing as substitutes during Tuesday’s home defeat to Swansea.

Ryan Leonard is also fit after making the bench in midweek following four months out with an ankle injury, but Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman could miss out again.

Barnsley’s battle to stay in the Championship has been dealt a blow with the loss of Michal Helik.

The Poland centre-back was injured in training and is likely to miss several games, potentially the rest of the season.

Liam Kitching will continue to deputise after Helik and Aapo Halme missed the 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Reading.

Carlton Morris is fit after suffering a painful whack to the leg against Reading, while fellow striker Cauley Woodrow is nearing fitness following four months out.