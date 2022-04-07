Russell Martin has options ahead of Swansea’s game with Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Russell Martin has options ahead of Swansea’s game with Derby

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 4:35 pm
Swansea head coach Russell Martin has a near fully-fit squad (Will Matthews/PA)
Swansea boss Russell Martin has decisions to make ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby.

The Swans head into the game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run capped by back-to-back away victories at derby rivals Cardiff and Millwall.

Republic of Ireland defender Ryan Manning returned to the starting line-up at the Den after completing a four-match ban so should be involved again.

Midfielder Flynn Downes, who had only just come back from a muscle problem, missed the Millwall win and continues to be assessed ahead of a potential return while Olivier Ntcham, Korey Smith and Jamie Paterson are all other options for Martin.

Derby, who have seen Chris Kirchner named as the preferred bidder by the club’s joint administrators, must do without suspended midfielder Max Bird.

Bird was shown a straight red card during the second half of the 1-0 win over Preston last weekend and must serve a ban.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip to Wales.

Striker Colin Kazim-Richards continues his recovery from an ankle problem suffered against Blackburn last month.

