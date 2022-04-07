Dion Charles warned and ordered to attend education course over historic tweets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dion Charles warned and ordered to attend education course over historic tweets

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 4:43 pm
Bolton and Northern Ireland forward Dion Charles has escaped a suspension from the FA (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bolton and Northern Ireland forward Dion Charles has been warned of his future conduct and ordered to attend an education programme for breaching FA rules due to historical discriminatory tweets.

The 26-year-old admitted that comments made were “abusive and/or insulting and/or improper” contrary to FA Rule E3.1 and also constituted an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3.2 because they included reference to race, ethnic origin or sexual orientation.

An independent Regulatory Commission imposed the sanctions with Charles already apologising at the beginning of the year for the historic tweets.

“Dion Charles has been ordered to attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 which relates to historical tweets,” an FA statement read.

Discriminatory tweets between 2011 and 2013 resurfaced after the Northern Ireland international completed a January move from Accrington to fellow Sky Bet League One club Bolton.

Charles was quick to issue an apology for the tweets and insisted he had “grown up considerably” in the ensuing years.

“First of all, I want to say how sorry I am for the hurt I have caused to those who have read my tweets,” Charles said in January.

“I particularly want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ and Muslim communities for the offensive words I used.

“There is no place in football or society as a whole for discriminatory and hateful views and I want to make it clear that I have grown up considerably since I posted those tweets many years ago. I am not racist and I am not homophobic.

“I know that Bolton Wanderers Football Club works hard to promote inclusion and kick out hatred and I completely support this.

“I will do everything while I am representing this club to help make football a game for everyone.

“Once again, I wish to reiterate how sorry I am for the offence and embarrassment my actions may have caused.”

At the time both Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan and manager Ian Evatt both expressed their disappointment at Charles’ tweets but insisted they were “pleased” at the immediacy of his apology for any offence caused.

