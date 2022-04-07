Billy Sharp closing in on a return for Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to rush Billy Sharp back for the home match against Sky Bet Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth.

Blades captain Sharp has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen if he will be available.

Recent arrival Filip Uremovic, who made his debut in the midweek win against QPR, and Oli McBurnie are expected to be fit after both were withdrawn on Tuesday night.

Heckingbottom has reported no new injury worries but Chris Basham is still out, while David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle are unlikely to feature again this season.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke could be an injury doubt after limping through the closing stages of the midweek defeat at West Brom.

Solanke, who has scored 24 league goals this season, was injured in a challenge from West Brom defender Kyle Bartley and could not be replaced as the Cherries had already used three substitutes.

Boss Scott Parker named the same starting line-up for the third successive match at West Brom, but may make changes.

Robbie Brady is hoping to be back in the squad after recovering from a calf injury, while Kieffer Moore (broken foot) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) are closing in on a return to action.