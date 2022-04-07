Partey fears: Injury could sideline Arsenal midfielder for a considerable spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Partey fears: Injury could sideline Arsenal midfielder for a considerable spell

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 5:19 pm
Thomas Partey (left) was injured in Arsenal’s loss at Crystal Palace. (Ian Walton/AP)
Thomas Partey will undergo specialist consultations on a thigh injury which threatens to sideline the Arsenal midfielder for a considerable spell.

The Ghana international was forced off during Monday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace.

Partey now faces a race to be fit to help the Gunners in their quest to finish in the top four and seal a return to the Champions League.

“Our No. 5 was substituted during Monday night’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after aggravating his right thigh,” an Arsenal statement read.

“Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh.

“We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations.

“Everyone will be working hard to get Thomas back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Having barely been injured during his time at Atletico Madrid, Partey has suffered a number of issues since moving to the Emirates Stadium in 2020.

The 28-year-old has missed 21 games after joining Arsenal and that number will grow following his latest setback.

