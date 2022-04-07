Duo suspended as Tranmere prepare to take on Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere will be without defender Calum MacDonald and midfielder Kieron Morris for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bristol Rovers this weekend.

MacDonald was given his marching orders towards the end of the first half in last Saturday’s fiery 2-2 draw against Carlisle while Morris also saw red late on as Rovers finished the match with nine men.

Appeals against both red cards have been rejected by the Football Association, with an additional game added to the suspension of Morris, who had just returned from a shoulder injury.

Paul Glatzel is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring problem but fellow forward Nicky Maynard and midfielder Jay Spearing are pushing for starts, having recently overcome injury.

Bristol Rovers could welcome back Antony Evans and Nick Anderton from injury.

Midfielder Evans has been sidelined by a calf complaint recently while a muscle strain has kept left-back Anderton out but both players could return to Joey Barton’s squad at Prenton Park.

Defender Josh Grant should be available for the first time since early February after recovering from a knee injury.

But midfielder Jon Nolan (knee) is expected to miss out while Alex Rodman (foot) is a long-term absentee.