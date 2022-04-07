Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Tayo Edun pushing for Blackburn return against Blackpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn pair Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Tayo Edun could return to the squad for the home game against Blackpool.

Defender Zeefuik has struggled with successive hamstring and foot injuries since joining in January on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Midfielder Edun, sidelined since the end of January due to an ankle injury, travelled with the squad for last week’s draw at Coventry but was not involved in the match.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz (ankle) is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after stepping off the bench against Coventry, but Dilan Markanday, Darragh Lenihan and Reda Khadra are still out.

Blackpool will be without goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw after he was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital during the midweek defeat at Preston.

Grimshaw took a blow to the head in a first-half collision with Preston’s Cameron Archer and Chris Maxwell is likely to resume in his absence.

Midfielder Matty Virtue is pushing for a start. He made his first appearance in 13 months off the bench on Tuesday night after recovering from a knee injury.

Jordan Gabriel is fit again and hoping to return to the squad after being sidelined since February due to a hamstring problem.