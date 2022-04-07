Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Tayo Edun pushing for Blackburn return against Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Tayo Edun pushing for Blackburn return against Blackpool

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 5:45 pm
Blackburn defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik could return to action against Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Blackburn pair Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Tayo Edun could return to the squad for the home game against Blackpool.

Defender Zeefuik has struggled with successive hamstring and foot injuries since joining in January on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Midfielder Edun, sidelined since the end of January due to an ankle injury, travelled with the squad for last week’s draw at Coventry but was not involved in the match.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz (ankle) is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after stepping off the bench against Coventry, but Dilan Markanday, Darragh Lenihan and Reda Khadra are still out.

Blackpool will be without goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw after he was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital during the midweek defeat at Preston.

Grimshaw took a blow to the head in a first-half collision with Preston’s Cameron Archer and Chris Maxwell is likely to resume in his absence.

Midfielder Matty Virtue is pushing for a start. He made his first appearance in 13 months off the bench on Tuesday night after recovering from a knee injury.

Jordan Gabriel is fit again and hoping to return to the squad after being sidelined since February due to a hamstring problem.

