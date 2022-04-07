Jack Iredale could feature for Cambridge against Morecambe following injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jack Iredale could feature for Cambridge against Morecambe following injury

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 5:47 pm
Jack Iredale could feature for Cambridge following an ankle injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Iredale could feature for Cambridge following an ankle injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cambridge could be boosted by the return of Jack Iredale for the Sky Bet League One visit of Morecambe.

The defender has been missing with an ankle injury but is back in training sooner than anticipated.

U’s boss Mark Bonner could make changes following the 4-1 home loss to Wycombe on Tuesday night.

Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey could also be in contention as they work their way back to fitness.

Morecambe have no fresh injury concerns as they look to continue a good run of form.

The Shrimps have moved out of the relegation zone with back-to-back wins, including a 2-1 victory over Oxford last time out.

With the team unchanged for those two successes, Derek Adams is unlikely to tinker.

That means Alfie McCalmont and Greg Leigh could miss out once again, the pair not having featured since returning from international duty.

