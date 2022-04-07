Charlie Brown in line for first Cheltenham start against Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham could hand a full debut to Charlie Brown as they welcome Portsmouth to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The forward joined from MK Dons in January but has been sidelined with a groin injury.

He made his debut as a late substitute in the 4-4 draw at Accrington last weekend.

Tottenham loanee Kion Etete (hip) is still out for Michael Duff’s men, as is Ben Williams (hamstring), while Conor Thomas is absent despite stepping up his comeback from a calf issue.

Portsmouth sit two places above their hosts in the table in 10th but are 12 points off a place in the play-offs.

Danny Cowley has no fresh injury worries ahead of the trip to Cheltenham.

Kieron Freeman remains a doubt as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

Reeco Hackett (knee), meanwhile, is a long-term absentee.