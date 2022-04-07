Charlie Brown in line for first Cheltenham start against Portsmouth By Press Association April 7, 2022, 5:54 pm Cheltenham manager Michael Duff has a number of decisions to make for the visit of Portsmouth. (Ashley Western/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cheltenham could hand a full debut to Charlie Brown as they welcome Portsmouth to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. The forward joined from MK Dons in January but has been sidelined with a groin injury. He made his debut as a late substitute in the 4-4 draw at Accrington last weekend. Tottenham loanee Kion Etete (hip) is still out for Michael Duff’s men, as is Ben Williams (hamstring), while Conor Thomas is absent despite stepping up his comeback from a calf issue. Portsmouth sit two places above their hosts in the table in 10th but are 12 points off a place in the play-offs. Danny Cowley has no fresh injury worries ahead of the trip to Cheltenham. Kieron Freeman remains a doubt as he works his way back from an ankle injury. Reeco Hackett (knee), meanwhile, is a long-term absentee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wigan eager to return to winning ways against Accrington Declan John a doubt for Bolton as they prepare to face Portsmouth Will Boyle injury-time equaliser salvages Cheltenham point at Accrington Accrington duo Toby Savin and Tommy Leigh back from bans to face Cheltenham