Liam Bridcutt could return for Lincoln against Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Liam Bridcutt could return for Lincoln against Wigan

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 7:30 pm
Liam Bridcutt could be back for Lincoln (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Bridcutt could be back for Lincoln (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lincoln could have Liam Bridcutt and Brooke Norton-Cuffy back in contention for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with promotion-chasing Wigan.

Captain Bridcutt missed the Imps’ midweek draw at Fleetwood due to a thigh issue suffered last weekend, while defender Norton-Cuffy also sat out that game.

Left-back Cohen Bramall is not expected to return from a hamstring injury.

Morgan Whittaker remains suspended following his straight red card in Lincoln’s 2-1 win at Charlton last Saturday.

Table-topping Wigan head to Sincil Bank without James McClean, Curtis Tilt and Tom Bayliss.

Winger McClean suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Bolton and may not play again this campaign.

Defender Tilt is definitely out for the remainder of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery, while on-loan Preston midfielder Bayliss has been absent for almost a month with a groin problem.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins, who was an unused substitute for the midweek win over Accrington after being out since December with a thigh injury, could retain his place in the Latics squad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal