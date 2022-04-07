Brighton boss Graham Potter recognises growing maturity in striker Neal Maupay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brighton boss Graham Potter recognises growing maturity in striker Neal Maupay

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 10:31 pm
Graham Potter has recognised a growing maturity in striker Neal Maupay (Nick Potts/PA)
Graham Potter has recognised a growing maturity in striker Neal Maupay (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton head coach Graham Potter believes Neal Maupay’s increased maturity and greater ability to handle setbacks is the “biggest transformation” he has ever witnessed.

Striker Maupay came under scrutiny last weekend after his missed penalty in the goalless draw with rock-bottom Norwich denied out-of-form Albion a first win in seven Premier League games.

The Frenchman has been prone to fiery outbursts and venting his frustration during his time at the Amex Stadium.

Potter spoke late last season of the need to help Maupay curb his explosive temperament and feels the player now copes far better with adversity.

“He’s been fine this week, really good,” said Potter. “I think it’s probably the biggest change in him in terms of how he deals with disappointments and setbacks.

“Obviously for him the weekend would have been a setback personally because he takes responsibility for not having (scored) the penalty and maybe not scoring, which is his type of character.

“Neal has just grown up as a person so he can deal with those setbacks a lot better and that is the Premier League for you, they throw those to you.

“Credit to him, probably the biggest transformation I have seen as a player in terms of how he has dealt with that in my career.”

Top scorer Maupay has not hit the net since a 2-0 success at Watford on February 12 – the last time Brighton won.

Potter thanked Seagulls fans for supporting the 25-year-old following his costly spot-kick failure against the relegation-threatened Canaries.

Albion travel to Arsenal on Saturday sitting 10 points above the drop zone.

Maupay – whose eight top-flight strikes this campaign have included late levellers at Crystal Palace, West Ham and Southampton – claimed both winning goals when Brighton did the double over the Gunners during the 2019-20 season and will be eager for an overdue return to the scoresheet.

“I think the reason why the supporters were so good to him as they recognise how much effort he puts in for the team and how much effort he has put into doing his absolute best for Brighton,” said Potter.

“He’s had some fantastic moments – they (the fans) all remember Crystal Palace away, West Ham away, Southampton away.

“And sometimes you have to remember that and support the guy when he is not having his best day.”

