On this day in 2017: Nicola Adams makes winning start to professional career

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 6:01 am
Nicola Adams celebrates her debut victory (PA)
Nicola Adams sailed through her professional debut with a shut-out 40-36 points win over Argentina’s Virginia Carcamo on this day in 2017.

Billed as ‘The Lioness’, the then 34-year-old double Olympic champion swiftly adapted to her new surroundings with a sharp and commanding performance against a clearly outclassed opponent at the Manchester Arena.

Carcamo, fighting outside of her homeland for the first time, certainly seemed undaunted by the occasion and the first of four two-minute rounds was relatively even as Adams grew used to her new situation.

Manchester Arena Boxing
Nicola Adams made a successful professional debut against Virginia Carcamo in Manchester on April 8, 2017 (Simon Cooper/PA)

Cheered on at ringside by her then partner Marlen Esparza, another Olympian who had recently turned professional, Leeds fighter Adams looked much sharper in the second round as she landed swiftly and accurately with both hands.

In a better third, a superb long left clearly hurt the Argentinian, but to Carcamo’s credit she came back for more and never looked in any danger of succumbing to defeat before the final bell.

It set the scene for a short but successful professional career for Adams as she became WBO flyweight champion after beating Isabel Millan on a points decision in October 2018.

Her career lasted just one more fight, though, as in a tough bout with Maria Salinas, which ended in a draw, Adams suffered a torn pupil and announced her retirement in late 2019.

