Colchester again without Owura Edwards for Stevenage visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Colchester again without Owura Edwards for Stevenage visit

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 10:03 am
Owura Edwards is sidelined (Mike Egerton/PA)
Owura Edwards is sidelined (Mike Egerton/PA)

Colchester will still be without winger Owura Edwards against Stevenage.

The Bristol City loanee has returned to his parent club for treatment on his knee injury and it is not known whether he will be able to play again this season.

Ryan Clampin (knee) remains a long-term absentee and is also unlikely to play again this season.

Boss Wayne Brown is not expected to have any other injury concerns.

Steve Evans is looking for his first win in charge of Stevenage.

The former Rotherham, Leeds and Peterborough manager has been brought in to ensure Stevenage’s Football League status, but they suffered a damaging defeat to Oldham last week and slipped into the bottom two.

Evans made four changes for that game and he could again tinker with his line-up as he tries to find a winning formula.

Bruno Andrade will be hoping to start after coming off the bench last weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal