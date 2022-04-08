Crawley boosted by takeover news ahead of Barrow clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley will hope news of their takeover will boost them ahead of the visit of Barrow.

A group of US cryptocurrency investors completed their purchase of the club on Thursday.

Boss John Yems is excited by the takeover and will hope that feelgood factor carries on to the pitch.

They return to action having had last weekend off due to Sutton’s participation in the Papa John’s Trophy final, which has given time for any bumps and bruises to heal.

Barrow have some coronavirus problems to deal with ahead of their 327-mile trip.

Boss Phil Brown has revealed three players and a member of staff have been struck down with the virus so cannot feature.

Brown, who is hoping for his first win in charge since taking over from Mark Cooper, says he is expecting to be able to name a strong squad.

Kgosi Ntlhe is still out with a knee injury.