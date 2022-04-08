Rochdale squad hit by illness ahead of visit of Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has a concern over illness within his squad ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash against Walsall.

The manager revealed two unnamed players had left training early due to a head cold on Thursday.

Paul Downing, an unused substitute in last weekend’s goalless draw with Swindon after injury, has come through another week’s training but the match is likely to come too soon for Max Taylor.

Tahvon Campbell and James Ball remain long-term absentees with a broken foot and groin injury respectively.

Walsall must check on Lee Tomlin after he picked up a groin injury in last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Tomlin had come on to replace Rollin Menayese just 17 minutes into the match, but did not make it to half-time before having to come off.

Menayese seems certain to be benched after getting the hook once Orient had scored their second so early in the match.

Walsall will hope that Donervon Daniels, who has been out with a calf problem, is fit to replace him in central defence.