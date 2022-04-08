Josh Harrop pushing for start as Fleetwood take on Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Josh Harrop pushing for start as Fleetwood take on Accrington

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 11:13 am
Josh Harrop (right) is in contention for Fleetwood (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fleetwood manager Stephen Crainey appears to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One encounter with Accrington.

On-loan Preston midfielder Josh Harrop is pushing for a first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on his debut in January.

The former Manchester United man was an unused substitute during last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Crewe and Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison each came off the bench in those games and will hope for further action following recent spells on the sidelines.

Accrington remain without Ross Sykes and Harry Pell.

Defender Sykes completes a two-match ban following his dismissal in the 4-4 draw with Cheltenham last weekend, while midfielder Pell is sidelined due to a foot issue.

Stanley are seeking a first win in six games following a 3-0 defeat at table-topping Wigan in midweek.

Midfielders Joe Pritchard and Tommy Leigh and forward Korede Adedoyin are among those pushing for starts.

