Josh Harrop pushing for start as Fleetwood take on Accrington

Fleetwood manager Stephen Crainey appears to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One encounter with Accrington.

On-loan Preston midfielder Josh Harrop is pushing for a first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on his debut in January.

The former Manchester United man was an unused substitute during last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Crewe and Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison each came off the bench in those games and will hope for further action following recent spells on the sidelines.

Accrington remain without Ross Sykes and Harry Pell.

Defender Sykes completes a two-match ban following his dismissal in the 4-4 draw with Cheltenham last weekend, while midfielder Pell is sidelined due to a foot issue.

Stanley are seeking a first win in six games following a 3-0 defeat at table-topping Wigan in midweek.

Midfielders Joe Pritchard and Tommy Leigh and forward Korede Adedoyin are among those pushing for starts.