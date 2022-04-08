It’s still all to play for in the Europa League tie – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
It’s still all to play for in the Europa League tie – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 11:17 am
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is looking forward to the Braga return tie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers “have all to play for” in their Europa League tie against Braga at Ibrox next week.

The Light Blues went down 1-0 to the Portuguese side in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday night with the 40th minute counter by Spanish striker Abel Ruiz proving to be the difference in a game where Gers’ chances were at a premium while the home side hit the post and had a goal chalked off after a VAR check.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday, where the Gers boss will assess his squad before finalising a team, the Dutchman spoke in optimistic tones about the game in Govan and the chance to reach the semi-final.

He said: “Of course we didn’t want to lose but you have to take back a result where you are still in the tie and we are.

“Yesterday we had possibilities to get a better result, at times we looked dangerous, especially in transition.

“The last 20 minutes of the game we were pushing for the 1-1 and you can see the margins are very close against a quality team, they showed that also in moments of the game.

“But still we have all to play for next week and we know at home, at Ibrox we can have the result we want.

“It is quite close, it could have been a draw, we also created some chances to score but in the end we weren’t clinical as we wanted to be and a 1-0 defeat away goal without away goals (counting double in the case of a draw) means a two-goal win sends us through so all to play for on Thursday.”

