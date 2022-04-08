Jake O’Brien and Louis Reed available for Swindon’s clash with Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jake O’Brien and Louis Reed available for Swindon’s clash with Newport

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 11:39 am
Swindon host Newport (Adam Davy/PA)
Swindon host Newport (Adam Davy/PA)

Swindon will have Jake O’Brien and Louis Reed available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two meeting with Newport.

On-loan Crystal Palace defender O’Brien has overcome illness, while midfielder Reed has completed a two-match ban following his dismissal in last month’s 2-1 win over Sutton.

Teenage forward Harry Parsons, who has been used predominantly as a substitute this season, is doubtful due to illness.

Robins top scorer Harry McKirdy remains sidelined by a calf problem.

Newport will not rush defender Josh Pask into action at the County Ground.

The on-loan Coventry centre-back resumed full training this week having missed the last eight games with a hamstring strain.

Liverpool loanee Jake Cain is in contention to feature after recovering from a rib injury, while forward Courtney Baker-Richardson is pushing for a start after returning from a hamstring issue as a substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 home loss to Exeter.

County are still without Ollie Cooper (groin) and knee injury victims Priestley Farquharson and Courtney Senior.

