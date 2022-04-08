Barrie McKay pens new Hearts deal until 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Barrie McKay pens new Hearts deal until 2025

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 12:03 pm
Barrie McKay has signed a new deal (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Barrie McKay has signed a new deal (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Winger Barrie McKay has boosted Hearts by signing a new deal through to the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old fan favourite has been a stand-out for Robbie Neilson’s men this season, providing nine assists during a stellar campaign so far.

“I’m really pleased to get this deal done. It’s a real boost for everyone to have Barrie commit his future to the club,” Neilson told his club’s official website of the one-cap Scotland international.

“I knew what we were getting in Barrie when he joined us and he hasn’t disappointed. He seems to get better and better as the weeks go on, so to have him happy, settled and enjoying his football is brilliant.

“I’m excited to see where he can take his game to, and I’m just happy that he’ll be doing it in a maroon shirt.”

McKay made over 100 appearances for Rangers at the start of his career before moving to Nottingham Forest and then Swansea, before joining Hearts in the summer of 2021.

