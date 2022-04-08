Nicky Clark says Dundee United will not be settling for a point against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Nicky Clark says Dundee United will not be settling for a point against Dundee

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 12:41 pm
Nicky Clark is relishing Saturday’s derby (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Nicky Clark is relishing Saturday’s derby (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Nicky Clark insists there is no chance of Dundee United settling for a point in their high-stakes derby against Dundee at Tannadice on Saturday.

United are currently fourth in the cinch Premiership and a draw with their relegation-threatened city rivals will guarantee their place in the top six for the post-split fixtures.

Although finishing in the top half is the immediate objective, striker Clark is adamant that United’s focus is now on boosting their hopes of securing fourth place and a return to European competition.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Clark. “It’s a big game for both clubs. We’re looking to stay in fourth place and Dundee have got their own things going on down at the bottom of the league, so it’s a massive game.

“The top six is in our own hands, so it’s huge that we make that count. A draw would be enough but we’re going out to win the game 100 per cent. We’re going for the three points.

“We want to stay where we are in the league because it’s so tight at the moment. At the start of the season we were looking at getting to the top six but now we’ll not be happy with just getting into the top six, we want to push on and try to get this European spot.

“That will be tough because there’s a few teams going for it but Saturday’s massive. If we get three points, it keeps us in fourth going into the post-split fixtures.”

United have not finished in the top six since 2015 and Clark is determined to see them get a reward he feels they will have earned this season.

“It’s been a very tough fight so far,” he said. “We were in the top six for the majority of the season but then we fell out of it round about Christmas. There’s only four points between fourth and 10th position so it’s been very hard.

“We’ve worked hard to get ourselves into a decent position but it’s down to us to keep going and make sure we get the top six.

“I think this club deserves to be in the top six so if we can go and do it as a group, it will be great.

“It would also be great for the fans who come and back us all the time. I’m sure there will be a big crowd on Saturday so it will be massive for the whole club if we can secure the top six.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal