Nicky Clark says Dundee United will not be settling for a point against Dundee

Nicky Clark insists there is no chance of Dundee United settling for a point in their high-stakes derby against Dundee at Tannadice on Saturday.

United are currently fourth in the cinch Premiership and a draw with their relegation-threatened city rivals will guarantee their place in the top six for the post-split fixtures.

Although finishing in the top half is the immediate objective, striker Clark is adamant that United’s focus is now on boosting their hopes of securing fourth place and a return to European competition.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Clark. “It’s a big game for both clubs. We’re looking to stay in fourth place and Dundee have got their own things going on down at the bottom of the league, so it’s a massive game.

“The top six is in our own hands, so it’s huge that we make that count. A draw would be enough but we’re going out to win the game 100 per cent. We’re going for the three points.

“We want to stay where we are in the league because it’s so tight at the moment. At the start of the season we were looking at getting to the top six but now we’ll not be happy with just getting into the top six, we want to push on and try to get this European spot.

“That will be tough because there’s a few teams going for it but Saturday’s massive. If we get three points, it keeps us in fourth going into the post-split fixtures.”

United have not finished in the top six since 2015 and Clark is determined to see them get a reward he feels they will have earned this season.

“It’s been a very tough fight so far,” he said. “We were in the top six for the majority of the season but then we fell out of it round about Christmas. There’s only four points between fourth and 10th position so it’s been very hard.

“We’ve worked hard to get ourselves into a decent position but it’s down to us to keep going and make sure we get the top six.

“I think this club deserves to be in the top six so if we can go and do it as a group, it will be great.

“It would also be great for the fans who come and back us all the time. I’m sure there will be a big crowd on Saturday so it will be massive for the whole club if we can secure the top six.”