Sport

Mark Bowen gets triple injury boost as AFC Wimbledon face bitter rivals MK Dons

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 12:53 pm
AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Bowen has been given an injury boost (Steven Paston/PA)
AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Bowen has been given an injury boost (Steven Paston/PA)

AFC Wimbledon have received a triple boost ahead of their grudge match with MK Dons.

Mark Bowen is hopeful of having Luke McCormick, Sam Cosgrove and Lee Brown available against their bitter rivals.

McCormick has been out for the best part of a month with an ankle problem, Cosgrave has had a facial injury and will need to wear a mask while Brown has completed his recovery.

Cheye Alexander (groin) and Brentford loanee Aaron Pressley (hamstring) are long-term absentees for Wimbledon.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning could pick an unchanged side as they try to maintain their excellent run of form.

The Dons are 14 games unbeaten – a run of form that has seen them climb into the top two, although third-placed Rotherham do have two games in hand.

They came through Tuesday’s win over Crewe unscathed so Manning is unlikely to make too many changes.

Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin are two definite absentees.

