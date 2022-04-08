Success with Spurs would mean more to Kane than with another club – Gerrard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Success with Spurs would mean more to Kane than with another club – Gerrard

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 2:45 pm
Harry Kane stayed at Tottenham after interest from Manchester City. (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane can find happiness at Tottenham rather than needing a career quick fix, according to Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

Spurs kept hold of their leading marksman despite Manchester City’s £100million bid last summer.

Kane initially told Spurs he wanted to leave but City’s attempts to sign him ended in failure and the England skipper has scored 33 goals for club and country this term.

Gerrard had opportunities to leave Liverpool, most notably for Chelsea in 2005 after winning the Champions League, but stayed at Anfield until 2015.

The 41-year-old only went on to win the FA Cup and League Cup with Liverpool before joining LA Galaxy and feels any silverware at Spurs would mean more to Kane.

“I admire his loyalty to Tottenham and, of course, I’m sure it’s been tempting for him on many occasions to go and take one of those options,” he said, ahead of Spurs’ trip to Villa Park on Saturday.

“The Spurs fans should enjoy him and admire the loyalty he’s given them. You can see a guy who is desperate for success with Tottenham and I have a lot of admiration for that.

“He might still have the opportunity to achieve a couple of things in his career which might mean more to him with Tottenham than anyone else because of what Tottenham have also given the player.

“That’s what it boiled down to with me. The decision was, yes I could go to three or four teams in a foreign country or a couple domestically who maybe have a better chance of winning.

“But winning something with your team, the one you love and the supporters you love, I think that will mean more to him for the rest of his life than a short-term fix.”

Gerrard also revealed his regret at not playing with Kane for England after retiring from international football a year before the striker made his senior debut.

“I wish I had the opportunity to play with him, you always want to play with top players,” he said.

“The way he plays would have helped my game to the next level and I’ve got enough confidence and belief in the way I played I might have been able to help him. I played with world class players with England and unfortunately I never got the chance to play with him.

“He’s the perfect captain for England right now, a world class player and with the way he carries himself on and off the pitch.”

Gerrard could welcome back Marvelous Nakamba from a knee injury while Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are expected to shake off knocks following last week’s 2-1 defeat at Wolves which left Villa 11th in the Premier League.

Gerrard added: “It gives us an opportunity to try and come out of the blocks quicker and try to find a performance over 90 minutes – that’s what we need if we’re to find the outcome we want.”

