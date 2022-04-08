Manager Thomas Frank could name an unchanged side as Brentford take on West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Manager Thomas Frank could name an unchanged side as Brentford take on West Ham

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 3:23 pm
Brentford manager Thomas Frank could pick an unchanged side (Nigel French/PA)
Brentford manager Thomas Frank could pick an unchanged side (Nigel French/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could stick with the team which thumped Chelsea 4-1 for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

The Dane reported no fresh selection concerns following last weekend’s stunning Stamford Bridge success.

Bees midfielder Josh Dasilva remains sidelined due to a hamstring issue, while midfielder Frank Onyeka is also out injured.

West Ham will still be without Manuel Lanzini for the trip across the capital.

The Argentinian is still feeling the effects of a car crash and is not ready to return despite being involved in training.

Aaron Cresswell will be available, despite his Europa League red card in midweek as his suspension does not apply to domestic games.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Fernandez, Lossl, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Roerslev, Jorgensen, Sorensen, Norgaard, Jensen, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Wissa, Ghoddos.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio, Fornals, Coufal, Fredericks, Dawson, Noble, Kral, Masuaku, Benrahma, Bowen, Yarmolenko.

