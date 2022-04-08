Manager Thomas Frank could name an unchanged side as Brentford take on West Ham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could stick with the team which thumped Chelsea 4-1 for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

The Dane reported no fresh selection concerns following last weekend’s stunning Stamford Bridge success.

Bees midfielder Josh Dasilva remains sidelined due to a hamstring issue, while midfielder Frank Onyeka is also out injured.

West Ham will still be without Manuel Lanzini for the trip across the capital.

The Argentinian is still feeling the effects of a car crash and is not ready to return despite being involved in training.

Aaron Cresswell will be available, despite his Europa League red card in midweek as his suspension does not apply to domestic games.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Fernandez, Lossl, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Roerslev, Jorgensen, Sorensen, Norgaard, Jensen, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Wissa, Ghoddos.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio, Fornals, Coufal, Fredericks, Dawson, Noble, Kral, Masuaku, Benrahma, Bowen, Yarmolenko.