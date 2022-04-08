Atletico Madrid charged by UEFA over conduct of fans during Man City defeat By Press Association April 8, 2022, 3:25 pm Some Atletico Madrid supporters were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes during the match against Manchester City on Tuesday night (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Atletico Madrid have been charged with discriminatory behaviour in relation to the conduct of their supporters at Tuesday night’s Champions League match against Manchester City. Supporters of the Spanish club were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes during the quarter-final first-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium. UEFA announced on Friday that disciplinary proceedings had been instigated against Atletico. The club have been charged with discriminatory behaviour and with the throwing of objects. Highlights of our first leg victory over the Spanish champions! 📈💥 pic.twitter.com/b61O3xw8tu— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 7, 2022 UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course. City lead 1-0 heading into next week’s second leg in Madrid thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s 70th-minute goal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal John Stones says City-Liverpool clash is ‘important’ but title not resting on it Showdown with Man City not a title decider, insists Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola talks up Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden after Atletico win Kevin De Bruyne gives Manchester City advantage over Atletico Madrid