Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper unlikely to make changes

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 3:31 pm
Lewis Grabban is eager to return to the Nottingham Forest starting line-up (Tim Goode/PA)
Lewis Grabban is eager to return to the Nottingham Forest starting line-up (Tim Goode/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will be reluctant to make changes to his side for Saturday’s Championship clash with Birmingham.

Forest stormed into the play-off places in midweek after extending their unbeaten run to nine games with victory over Coventry.

Cooper has options with Lewis Grabban itching to return to the starting line-up after two substitute appearances since his return from an ankle problem.

Sam Surridge and Joe Lolley have also staked their claims to start while keeper Brice Samba continues to repel the claims of the Ethan Horvath.

Birmingham will be without striker Tahith Chong who suffered a recurrence of his recent groin injury in the recent win over West Brom.

Troy Deeney is training again after three months out with a calf injury and will be pressing boss Lee Bowyer for a return to the Blues matchday squad.

Bowyer has promising news on defender George Friend who is nearing a return to full training after being sidelined since January with a knee injury.

The Blues are still without Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

