Port Vale duo in contention for comeback against Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale duo in contention for comeback against Oldham

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 3:43 pm
Port Vale look to continue their promotion push at Vale Park (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Port Vale look to continue their promotion push at Vale Park (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jake Taylor and Dan Jones are pushing to return to the Port Vale starting line-up against struggling Oldham.

Vale go into the game on a high after three straight wins that have moved them into an automatic promotion place.

Taylor and Jones were among the substitutes for Tuesday’s win at Salford after recovering from thigh and hamstring injuries respectively.

James Gibbons (ankle) is edging closer to a return but Tom Pett (hamstring) is still sidelined and Tom Conlon (Achilles) is ruled out for the season.

Oldham boss John Sheridan will pick from a largely unchanged squad as the Latics look to build on their crucial win at Stevenage.

Harrison McGahey and Tope Obadeyi are both set to miss out again although Sheridan is hopeful that the duo will be fit to return for the remainder of the Easter programme.

Defender Jack Stobbs is also making progress but is still sidelined after limping out with an undisclosed injury two games ago.

Forward Junior Luamba (hamstring) is still sidelined as Sheridan hopes his side’s injury issues will soon start to ease.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal