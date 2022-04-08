Shrewsbury to check on fitness of Ethan Ebanks-Landell before facing Ipswich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury will check on Ethan Ebanks-Landell ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against play-off hopefuls Ipswich.

Defender Ebanks-Landell was forced off at half-time during the defeat at MK Dons last weekend with an ankle problem and faces a late fitness test.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill, who has been nominated for the League One manager of the month award, reports other fresh selection concerns.

Midfielder David Davis will miss the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna will make a late decision on his selection following illness in the squad.

McKenna confirmed the issues were not Covid-19 related but had a few players who have been unable to train fully during the week.

Midfielder Lee Evans has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from an ankle problem, so is not expected to be available in the short term.

Defender George Edmundson (ankle), winger Kyle Edwards (thigh) and forward Kayden Jackson (hamstring) all continue their rehabilitation.