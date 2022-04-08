Shrewsbury to check on fitness of Ethan Ebanks-Landell before facing Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Shrewsbury to check on fitness of Ethan Ebanks-Landell before facing Ipswich

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 4:01 pm
Shrewsbury defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell faces a late fitness test on an ankle problem (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Shrewsbury defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell faces a late fitness test on an ankle problem (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury will check on Ethan Ebanks-Landell ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against play-off hopefuls Ipswich.

Defender Ebanks-Landell was forced off at half-time during the defeat at MK Dons last weekend with an ankle problem and faces a late fitness test.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill, who has been nominated for the League One manager of the month award, reports other fresh selection concerns.

Midfielder David Davis will miss the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna will make a late decision on his selection following illness in the squad.

McKenna confirmed the issues were not Covid-19 related but had a few players who have been unable to train fully during the week.

Midfielder Lee Evans has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from an ankle problem, so is not expected to be available in the short term.

Defender George Edmundson (ankle), winger Kyle Edwards (thigh) and forward Kayden Jackson (hamstring) all continue their rehabilitation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal