Bolton trio all ruled out of home League One meeting with Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 4:07 pm
Bolton captain Ricardo Santos could miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bolton captain Ricardo Santos could miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bolton trio Ricardo Santos, Dapo Afolayan and Kyle Dempsey have all been ruled out of the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

All three players sustained hamstring injuries in the midweek home draw against Portsmouth and boss Ian Evatt has confirmed Santos could miss the rest of the season.

Evatt also revealed several players had been hit by illness this week, while former Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee (heel) is still working his way back after surgery.

Defender Declan John came through unscathed after returning from a back injury to play the full 90 minutes against Portsmouth and is available.

Wednesday defender Jordan Storey is available again after missing last week’s home win against AFC Wimbledon due to personal reasons.

Liam Palmer could return to contention after recently missing out with a muscle strain.

Boss Darren Moore confirmed Dutch forward Sylla Sow will not feature after sustaining a knock in training.

Midfielder Dennis Adeniran and on-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson are both back in training after injury lay-offs, but will not be ready for this weekend.

