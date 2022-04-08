Striker Karlan Grant set to return to West Brom side for home fixture with Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Striker Karlan Grant set to return to West Brom side for home fixture with Stoke

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 4:13 pm
Karlan Grant is back in training with the Baggies (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Karlan Grant is back in training with the Baggies (Isaac Parkin/PA)

West Brom hope to have forward Karlan Grant back in contention for the Sky Bet Championship match against Stoke.

Grant missed the win over Bournemouth on Wednesday night with a calf issue and was also ill, but has been able to resume training.

However, Andy Carroll could retain his place after he marked his return to the starting line-up with the second goal in the 2-0 win over the promotion-chasing Cherries.

Midfielder Matty Phillips is expected to join in with full-time training again next week as he steps up his recovery from a foot problem, while striker Daryl Dike (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson will miss the remainder of the season after it was confirmed he suffered ankle ligament damage.

Northern Ireland international Thompson was taken off during the first half of the defeat at Reading on Tuesday night, with subsequent scans revealing a serious ankle injury.

On-loan Baggies midfielder Romaine Sawyers, who scored against the Royals, is not eligible to face his former club, while Potters boss Michael O’Neill revealed there were a couple of unnamed players with Covid-19 issues.

Midfielder Jaden Philogene-Bidace, on loan from Aston Villa, is set to feature for the under-23s as he continues his return to full match fitness following a knee problem.

