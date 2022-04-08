Celtic welcome back Kyogo Furuhashi for Premiership visit of St Johnstone By Press Association April 8, 2022, 4:15 pm Kyogo Furuhashi is set to face St Johnstone (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic will welcome Kyogo Furuhashi back for the visit of St Johnstone. The Japan forward will be in the squad for the first time since he aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day. That will leave James Forrest as the only absentee for the cinch Premiership leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem. St Johnstone will be without full-back Tony Gallacher for the rest of the season after he fractured a bone in his leg against Livingston last weekend. Dan Cleary (foot) required stitches after suffering an injury in the same game but should be available. Defender James Brown is fit following international duty with Malta. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic will not become complacent in push for title Callum Davidson says underdog status will motivate St Johnstone against Celtic Callum Hendry’s early penalty earns St Johnstone valuable win over Livingston Ange Postecoglou says Celtic are in ‘best place’ of season for Rangers showdown