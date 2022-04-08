No new injury worries for David Martindale as Livingston take on Motherwell By Press Association April 8, 2022, 4:21 pm Livingston manager David Martindale has no new injury worries (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston manager David Martindale has no new injury worries for his side’s cinch Premiership showdown with Motherwell at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Striker Bruce Anderson is still out but is ahead of schedule in his bid to recover from injury and could be back for the first game after the split. Caleb Chukwuemeka is likely to miss out again with a slight hamstring tweak. Motherwell manager Graham Alexander will also select from an unchanged squad. A couple of unnamed players were affected by illness at the start of this week but they are now back in training. Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire both remain out through injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Sean Kelly looking forward to Livingston’s top-six shootout with Motherwell David Martindale: Frantic race for top six is fantastic for Scottish football Bevis Mugabi back from suspension for Motherwell’s meeting with St Mirren Bruce Anderson may return for Livingston before end of season – David Martindale