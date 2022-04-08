Salford have no new injuries for visit of Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford have reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s visit of Harrogate in League Two.

Liam Shephard was again an unused substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Port Vale, having returned to the squad following injury the week before against Hartlepool.

Jordan Turnbull was passed fit following a jarred knee and played the full 90 minutes last week.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all doubtful with injury.

Harrogate have worries over Jack Muldoon and Simon Power ahead of the trip across the Pennines.

Twelve-goal striker Muldoon picked up a knock in last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Colchester while Power suffered a groin problem in training during the week.

The pair could join Josh Falkingham and Lewis Page on the sidelines this weekend.

That would leave Simon Weaver short of numbers for the trip after loan pair Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards returned to their parent clubs.