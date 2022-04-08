Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven set for Hearts returns By Press Association April 8, 2022, 4:35 pm Nathaniel Atkinson (right) is set to return for Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hearts are boosted by the return of Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven for Saturday’s cinch Premiership showdown with city rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle. Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith are both close to fitness but will not be ready for this weekend. Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar is battling to be back before the end of the season. Hibs manager Shaun Maloney expects to be able to welcome back goalkeeper Matt Macey following his recent muscle problem. Striker Christian Doidge has joined an injury list that already included Demetri Mitchell, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet. Ryan Porteous is suspended as he serves the second game of his four-match league ban. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Paul Hanlon urges Hibernian to discover a cutting edge for the Edinburgh derby Gary Mackay-Steven delighted to be back in contention to face Hibs after injury Ian Murray: Hibernian can challenge in Edinburgh derby double-header with Hearts Ross County stay in top-six contention after sparkling draw at home to Hearts