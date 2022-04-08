Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven set for Hearts returns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts are boosted by the return of Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven for Saturday’s cinch Premiership showdown with city rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle.

Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith are both close to fitness but will not be ready for this weekend.

Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar is battling to be back before the end of the season.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney expects to be able to welcome back goalkeeper Matt Macey following his recent muscle problem.

Striker Christian Doidge has joined an injury list that already included Demetri Mitchell, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet.

Ryan Porteous is suspended as he serves the second game of his four-match league ban.