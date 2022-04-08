Josh Vickers to miss Rotherham’s game with Charlton after breaking his hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Josh Vickers to miss Rotherham’s game with Charlton after breaking his hand

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 4:57 pm
Josh Vickers will miss the rest of the season for Rotherham through injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Josh Vickers will miss the rest of the season for Rotherham through injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Goalkeeper Josh Vickers will miss the rest of Rotherham’s season due to a broken hand.

Vickers’ hand is still in plaster and the 26-year-old will miss Saturday’s League One clash with Charlton.

The promotion-chasing Millers still have Viktor Johansson and Joshua Champan as options in goal.

Striker Will Grigg will continue to rehabilitate his hamstring injury at parent club Sunderland.

Charlton will be without defender Sam Lavelle for the rest of the season.

Lavelle suffered a dislocated shoulder in Tuesday’s 1-1 derby draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Ryan Inniss misses out through suspension after being sent off at Plough Lane for a challenge Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson described as “naive and reckless”.

Ben Purrington is doubtful with a knee injury, but Alex Gilbey is set to return from suspension.

