Armando Broja ruled out for Southampton against parent club Chelsea

Southampton will be without on loan forward Armando Broja against Chelsea as he cannot face his parent club.

Shane Long is being monitored after he picked up an ankle problem during last weekend’s draw at Leeds.

Defender Lyanco has returned to training following two months out with a hamstring injury, while goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (hamstring) is also stepping up his own recovery.

Romelu Lukaku must shake off an Achilles issue to prove his fitness for Chelsea.

The Belgium hitman has battled a painful Achilles tendon in training.

Hakim Ziyech will be a doubt due to a knock, with Callum Hudson-Odoi missing through lower back trouble and Ben Chilwell a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Adams, Long, Caballero, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Armstrong, Smallbone, Tella, Long, Armstrong, Walcott, Redmond

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.