Don Cowie insists Ross County head to Aberdeen full of confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Don Cowie insists Ross County head to Aberdeen full of confidence

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 6:32 pm
Ross County assistant Don Cowie (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Ross County assistant Don Cowie (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Don Cowie insists Ross County should head to Pittodrie with no trepidation as they bid to seal a place in the top six of the cinch Premiership.

Victory over Aberdeen on Saturday will give the Staggies a great chance of being among the league’s big guns for the post-split fixtures, which would afford them the chance to continue their pursuit of qualification for Europe next season.

The Dons – who have been regulars in Europe for most of the past decade – also have an outside chance of getting themselves back into the top six if they win.

On the back of a run of four wins and four draws from their last 10 games, County assistant Cowie believes his team are entitled to be confident about their chances of getting the result they require in the Granite City.

“We’ve had a couple of games here or there where we would like to have performed a little bit better – off the top of my head, Celtic away is one, but anyone can go there and lose 4–0,” said Cowie.

“We lost 2-0 away at Hibs, but apart from that I think we’ve been extremely competitive in every game we’ve played in.

“Any opposition team would echo that and say that they had a tough game.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but we’re a confident side. Over the last three or four months, we’re one of the form sides in the league, so we will go there thinking we can get a result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal