Don Cowie insists Ross County head to Aberdeen full of confidence

Don Cowie insists Ross County should head to Pittodrie with no trepidation as they bid to seal a place in the top six of the cinch Premiership.

Victory over Aberdeen on Saturday will give the Staggies a great chance of being among the league’s big guns for the post-split fixtures, which would afford them the chance to continue their pursuit of qualification for Europe next season.

The Dons – who have been regulars in Europe for most of the past decade – also have an outside chance of getting themselves back into the top six if they win.

On the back of a run of four wins and four draws from their last 10 games, County assistant Cowie believes his team are entitled to be confident about their chances of getting the result they require in the Granite City.

“We’ve had a couple of games here or there where we would like to have performed a little bit better – off the top of my head, Celtic away is one, but anyone can go there and lose 4–0,” said Cowie.

“We lost 2-0 away at Hibs, but apart from that I think we’ve been extremely competitive in every game we’ve played in.

“Any opposition team would echo that and say that they had a tough game.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but we’re a confident side. Over the last three or four months, we’re one of the form sides in the league, so we will go there thinking we can get a result.”