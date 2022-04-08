Glamorgan collapse on weather-shortened second day against Durham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Glamorgan collapse on weather-shortened second day against Durham

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 7:51 pm
An afternoon filled with poor weather meant that just 26.5 overs were bowled on day two of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Glamorgan and Durham in Cardiff.

The morning session saw Glamorgan bowled out for 234 as six wickets fell for 46 runs, with the dismissals shared around by the Durham seamers.

There was time for one over of the Durham first innings before the lunch break but that was where play finished for the day, with the visitors on five without loss, 229 runs behind.

Chris Cooke and Colin Ingram were looking well set in the opening exchanges as both batters started off with real attacking intent, with Ingram particularly good when driving down the ground.

But when Ingram edged one to first slip on 87 it was the start of a Glamorgan collapse that saw them go from 188 for four to 234 all out.

Callum Taylor managed to get two balls away to the boundary for four on his way to 11 before he was trapped lbw by Matty Potts.

Two balls later Potts repeated the trick to dismiss James Weighell with a yorker that trapped him plumb in front to leave Glamorgan 214 for seven.

Cooke played well despite wickets falling around him, making 59 from 120 balls, but he was the ninth wicket to fall when he uppercut the ball down to third man off the bowling of Paul Coughlan, with Liam Trevaskis taking a very good catch diving forward with the ball just inches off the ground.

The Durham openers saw out the one over before the lunch break but during the interval the there was a return of the heavy hail and rain storms that ruined the second half of day one.

With the groundstaff using the bucket of a tractor to scoop ice off the field before even more rain fell, there was no chance of further play.

