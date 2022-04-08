Anthony Joshua’s title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be July – Eddie Hearn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Anthony Joshua’s title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be July – Eddie Hearn

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 8:01 pm
Anthony Joshua’s (pictured) rematch against Oleksandr Usyk could be held in July (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Eddie Hearn revealed Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk could now take place in July.

Joshua was comprehensively outpointed as he dropped his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Usyk last September, although the Briton revealed hours after his defeat he would immediately seek a return bout.

While Usyk enlisted in Ukraine’s military amid Russia’s invasion earlier this year, he is now preparing for another fight against Joshua which was expected to take place on the final weekend of June.

Anthony Joshua, pictured, was comprehensively outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk last September (Nick Potts/PA)
Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk suggested last month that Saudi Arabia was in contention to stage the bout but Hearn claimed a stadium in the UK remained on the table in late June or the first half of July.

“We’re in final negotiations for a couple of sites for either the end of June or early-to-mid-July,” Hearn said. “I reckon within two weeks we’ll have some news in terms of where that’s going to be.

“An option is in the UK. The difference is, we don’t really need negotiations with a venue in the UK, we just book it.”

Joshua’s contract with Sky Sports ended following his defeat to Usyk, with the broadcaster televising the contest in the UK and Ireland while DAZN screened the fight in more than 100 other territories.

Sky Sports, DAZN and other broadcasters will be vying to screen Anthony Joshua's next fight, according to Eddie Hearn (Simon Marper/PA)
Last year Hearn brought an end to a long association with Sky to move his fighters – excluding Joshua -to DAZN. Joshua might now link up with the streaming service but Hearn did not confirm anything.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Sky and AJ, those negotiations continue at the moment,” Hearn added. “DAZN would love to procure Anthony Joshua to the platform as would other broadcasters as well.

“I think it’s just a case of really confirming the deal for the AJ fight with Usyk and then securing the broadcaster to follow.”

