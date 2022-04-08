Ellen White claims 50th England goal as Beth Mead nets four in North Macedonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ellen White claims 50th England goal as Beth Mead nets four in North Macedonia

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 9:21 pm
Beth Mead (centre) hit four in North Macedonia (Tim Goode/PA)
Beth Mead (centre) hit four in North Macedonia (Tim Goode/PA)

Ellen White scored her 50th England goal and Beth Mead hit four as the Lionesses roared a step closer to the World Cup with a 10-0 victory over North Macedonia.

Manchester City forward White moved to within three goals of equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record in a predictably one-sided qualifier in Skopje.

Mead racked up her third hat-trick of the qualifying campaign, while Ella Toone also helped herself to three goals and Georgia Stanway scored twice.

England began their qualifying campaign with an 8-0 win over the same opposition at St Mary’s in September in Sarina Wiegman’s first game in charge.

They have now scored 63 times in just seven qualifying matches – while conceding none – and if Austria drop points, they could officially book their ticket to next year’s tournament against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

England opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Mead converted a cross from Lauren Hemp at the far post.

Ellen White celebrates for England
White moved to within three goals of equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record (Nick Potts/PA)

Mead’s second came from Stanway’s pass in the 12th minute, the Arsenal striker racing towards the byline before standing the ball up towards the far post and watching it fly straight over goalkeeper Viktorija Panchurova and into the net.

In the 24th minute, Toone picked the ball up 30 yards out, drove forward and arrowed a low shot into the bottom corner.

White brought up her half-century after 40 minutes with a trademark header from Toone’s cross, and – a minute before half-time – a slick team move down the left culminated in Hemp pulling the ball back for Stanway to tuck home number five.

Beth Mead celebrates with the matchball
Beth Mead claimed her fourth goal with just 53 minutes on the clock (Tim Goode/PA)

Mead had been denied a first-half hat-trick by a fingertip save from Panchurova, but she completed her treble with a low drive from Hemp’s pass just 80 seconds into the second half.

The 26-year-old grabbed her fourth by converting the rebound after Hemp’s shot was saved, and Stanway’s smart turn and shot made it 8-0 with just 55 minutes on the clock.

Mead unselfishly teed up Toone to lash in number nine and the Manchester United forward completed her hat-trick, and brought up double figures, from the edge of the box with 12 minutes remaining.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal