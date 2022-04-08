Ellen White delighted to be one of the English game’s big names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Ellen White delighted to be one of the English game’s big names

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 9:39 pm
Ellen White has 50 goals for England (Nick Potts/PA)
Ellen White has 50 goals for England (Nick Potts/PA)

Ellen White admitted it is an “incredible feeling” to be mentioned alongside Wayne Rooney, Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Kane after bringing up her 50th England goal.

White’s landmark goal, a trademark header in a 10-0 World Cup qualifying win win over North Macedonia, moved her one clear of Charlton and Kane and to within three of all-time England record goalscorer Rooney.

“It’s a massive privilege,” White told ITV Sport. “It’s a dream for me to play for England and for me it’s about any way I can contribute to the team.

“Obviously I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet but for me it’s all about the team hopefully qualifying for the World Cup. But it’s an incredible feeling to be amongst those amazing players. It’s really lovely.”

Beth Mead hit four, Ella Toone also grabbed a hat-trick and Georgia Stanway scored twice in a one-sided encounter in Skopje as England cruised another step closer to qualifying for next year’s tournament.

“It’s really pleasing to score that amount of goals and the overall performance…our standards are really high,” added Manchester City striker White.

“We wanted that three points so the overall performance is really pleasing, and obviously scoring 10 goals as well.”

England began their qualifying campaign with an 8-0 win over the same opposition at St Mary’s in September in Sarina Wiegman’s first game in charge.

They have now scored 63 times in just seven qualifying matches – while conceding none – and if Austria drop points, they could officially book their ticket to next year’s tournament against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Wiegman told ITV Sport: “We played an opponent that compared to us isn’t great, but we have to make the game and speed up the game and that’s what we tried to do.

“We scored 10, which is nice. We created lots of chances and sometimes we should have been a little more patient. But if you score 10 goals that’s just a good result.

“The way we want to play really comes across. The connection today, you could see compared to the first game in September.”

