Scott Tiffoney sinks Queen of the South to end Thistle’s poor run

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 9:47 pm
Former Livingston forward Scott Tiffoney was on target for Partick Thistle (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Former Livingston forward Scott Tiffoney was on target for Partick Thistle (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Scott Tiffoney’s second-half winner made all the difference as Partick Thistle ended a five-match winless run with a narrow 1-0 cinch Championship victory to dent bottom side Queen of the South’s survival hopes.

The Doonhamers enjoyed the majority of first-half possession and Ally Roy sent an early header wide.

Ruari Paton’s strike was saved before Innes Cameron fired narrowly past the upright as the scores remained goalless at the break.

But winger Tiffoney broke the deadlock for the visitors just after the hour mark as he picked up Brian Graham’s ball on the halfway line and went on a solo run to slot past goalkeeper Josh Rae for his fifth goal of the season.

The hosts looked for a way back and Roy fired an effort wide as the match wore on – but they could not pull a goal back.

