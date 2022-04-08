Sophie Ingle effort not enough as Wales beaten by France in World Cup qualifier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sophie Ingle effort not enough as Wales beaten by France in World Cup qualifier

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 10:17 pm
Wales captain Sophie Ingle scored in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to France (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales suffered a 2-1 defeat in Women’s World Cup qualifying as France maintained their 100 per cent record at Llanelli.

Wendie Renard and Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored as France, who are ranked third in the world – 28 places above Wales – made it seven wins from as many games.

Sophie Ingle halved the deficit with a deflected strike 19 minutes from time, and Wales were denied an equaliser when Gemma Evans’ header was ruled out for offside.

Helen Ward was sent on in stoppage time to win her 100th cap and become the fourth Welsh woman to reach the milestone after Ingle, Jess Fishlock and Loren Dykes.

Slovenia’s 2-0 win in Kazakhstan moved them one point above Wales in the race for second place and a play-off spot.

But Slovenia have played one game more than Gemma Grainger’s side and visit France on Tuesday.

Wales play away to Kazakhstan, who are yet to collect a point from six games, on the same night.

France had won 2-0 when the sides met in Brittany in November and dominated the early stages at Parc y Scarlets with Paris St Germain winger Kadidiatou Diani a constant danger.

Diani had two chances to open the scoring in a matter of seconds after 16 minutes.

Laura O’Sullivan denied her first effort at the near post before France recycled possession and she slotted wide.

Wales had some bright moments in a competitive first half despite often being penned back by France’s elegant one-touch football.

Ingle saw an effort blocked following a penalty-box scramble and Fishlock failed to capitalise on Pauline Peyraud-Magnin’s poor punch in the France goal.

Manchester United’s Carrie Jones, deputising for the suspended Kayleigh Green, also forced a near-post save from Peyraud-Magnin.

France broke the deadlock after 31 minutes just seconds after O’Sullivan had superbly pushed away Renard’s effort.

Sandie Toletti swung over another corner and Renard rose highest again to score with a carbon-copy header.

France doubled their lead after 57 minutes when O’Sullivan’s attempted clearance was blocked by Katoto, who was left with the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net.

Ingle set up a grandstand finish with her fifth Wales goal as she fired through a crowd of France defenders.

Diani had a late effort scrambled off the line and France now need one more win to secure qualification for next year’s finals in Australia and New Zealand.

