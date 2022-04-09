Liverpool have few weaknesses to exploit, Pep Guardiola says ahead of clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Liverpool have few weaknesses to exploit, Pep Guardiola says ahead of clash

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 9:03 am
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is trying to pinpoint weaknesses in the Liverpool side (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is trying to pinpoint weaknesses in the Liverpool side (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits there are few weaknesses in the Liverpool side for his team to exploit.

The champions host the Reds on Sunday having seen their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to a single point by Jurgen Klopp’s in-form outfit.

City – albeit having played more games – led by 14 points at one stage but Liverpool, on a 10-game winning run, have been relentless in their pursuit and Guardiola is well aware of their strengths.

Guardiola said: “In the times we’ve played against them (there) are always many games during the game, many decisions, many actions, many details for both sides.

“I think both teams are good but we try to discover the weak points that they have. They are few but we try to expose them.

“At the same time, we are at home with our people so must be ourselves. We’ve played them many times already, not just in the Premier League, and they were always very tight and good games.”

Guardiola anticipates there will be some difficult moments for City but that is where he feels the home crowd will have an important role to play.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool head to the Etihad Stadium having won 10 Premier League games in succession
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool head to the Etihad Stadium having won 10 Premier League games in succession (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool have not won in their last five league visits to the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola hopes City’s fans can help keep it a tough place for them to play.

Guardiola said: “We know we are going to defend part of the game and sit back – not because we want to but because it’s almost impossible (not to) for the way they (play).

“Hopefully our people, I’m sure, will support us in the bad moments. They have to be there, aggressive to support us in the bad moments we will have.

“I am sure our players will respond because I saw they are ready to face the challenge Liverpool are going to give us.”

City are still without centre-back Ruben Dias, who has been sidelined for the past month with a thigh injury. Right-back Kyle Walker will return after missing the Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday through suspension.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal