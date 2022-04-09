Crystal Palace hopeful of keeping Wilfried Zaha beyond summer – Patrick Vieira

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patrick Vieira has reiterated the importance of Crystal Palace keeping top goalscorer Wilfried Zaha beyond this summer.

The academy graduate struck for the 11th time this season in Monday’s 3-0 win over Arsenal to make it five goals in his last eight matches but his contract at Selhurst Park is approaching its final 12 months.

Zaha’s impressive form since his African Cup of Nations return in February has resulted in links to the Gunners emerging again with the London club also interested in his signature three summers ago when the Ivory Coast international put in a transfer request but subsequently failed to secure a move away.

“He’s been linked after the game? There is no truth about that,” Vieira insisted on talk the club’s top goalscorer could leave for Arsenal this summer.

“Of course (we want to keep him). I believe Wilfried is an important player for the team and for the football club.

“He’s a really good inspiration for the young players that we have. He knows this club better than anybody else and when he is performing like that, you know you only want to keep your best players and he is one of them.”

During his TV interviews after the comprehensive triumph over Arsenal, Zaha talked about the importance of the squad not playing the badge on the shirt and instead believing they can impose their game on anyone.

Vieira added: “I think that is a really strong quote by Wilfried. This is why those kinds of players who have a strong personality and have experience, have a lot to give to the squad, especially to the young players.

“It is about the quality and the determination and how much you are prepared to fight on the pitch as well. I think that is really important for him to come and express that kind of quote. This is the truth.

“We want to compete against any team and on the field we are 11 against 11. Of course there are teams who have a really good squad, but we can compete and this is what we want to do. To compete against those teams.”

Palace will remain without youngster Michael Olise for Sunday’s trip to Leicester and doubts are growing over his chances of returning in time for the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea next weekend.

“No, Michael is not going to be available for the Leicester game,” Vieira admitted.

“There is progress and the plan for him is to start working outside next week so there is a chance he will be part of the squad (for Chelsea).”

Monday’s win over Arsenal took Palace onto 37 points, which has been enough to guarantee survival in each of the last five seasons.

There were no pats on the back from anyone at Selhurst with staying up not worthy of celebrating, according to Vieira.

“From the first day I really believed about the potential of the squad and we never talked about safety. We always talked about how do we want to perform as a team and how – if we want to win matches – we have to perform,” he said.

“It wasn’t in my head to start the job talking about safety. This is something that I don’t have in my mind and I don’t want players to have that in their mind.”