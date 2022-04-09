Sheffield United and Bournemouth both drop points after Bramall Lane stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United and Bournemouth both dropped points in the race for promotion to the Premier League after a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane

The game was played at a frantic pace despite the endless amount of fouls given, but neither side could break the deadlock, with the home side having the better opportunities.

The first proper chance of the game fell to the hosts. Enda Stevens received a cross-field ball before lashing it into the box at the first time of asking; Oli McBurnie got on the end of the delivery, but he could not direct his header on target.

Morgan Gibbs-White started the game brightly and his audacious cross was deflected wide by Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly almost repeated the trick soon after as the ball bounced off his foot from an Oliver Norwood corner and ricocheted off a post.

Ryan Christie was the bright spark for the away side in the first half. He sent a chip and along-range effort goalwards that Wes Foderingham did well to claim.

It was United who finished the half stronger. McBurnie came close to a first goal since September last year but his effort was deflected over the bar after a vital block by Kelly.

In added time, Gibbs-White played a lovely one-two with McBurnie. The former received the ball in the penalty area, but Mark Travers’ strong hand kept the scores level.

The second period was marred by a stop-start tempo with referee Dean Whitestone keeping his whistle close to his lips.

Gibbs-White had the best chance of the match up to that point when a Nat Phillips slip allowed the midfielder through on goal. Travers did brilliantly to make himself big and pulled off a very strong save.

A corner from the away side caused carnage in the United penalty area but Kelly could not capitalise and poked over from 10 yards.

The Blades were denied a late penalty when Gibbs-White was chopped down in the box but the loud appeals from the home side were waved away.

With practically the last kick of the game, Filip Uremovic sent his half-volley wide of the goal which left the majority of the Bramall Lane crowd with their heads in their hands.