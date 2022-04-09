Elliot Anderson rescues Bristol Rovers from defeat with equaliser at Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elliot Anderson secured an important 1-1 draw for Bristol Rovers at play-off rivals Tranmere in a tense Sky Bet League Two clash.

Anderson’s excellent equaliser denied Rovers a first win in four after Kane Hemmings’ opener.

Joey Barton’s visitors dominated possession early on but lacked incisiveness despite getting into dangerous positions.

Tranmere striker Elliott Nevitt broke free on the counter-attack, forcing a strong save from goalkeeper James Belshaw before the break.

Hemmings then showed superb quality in the 56th minute to latch onto Joe Murphy’s clearance and rifle high beyond Belshaw to give the hosts the lead.

But Nevitt lacked his strike partner’s composure as he struck straight at Belshaw after being played through on goal.

And Tranmere were punished as Anderson turned exquisitely in the box and fired an equaliser low beyond Murphy just seven minutes after the opener.

Substitute Sam Foley almost capitalised on a defensive scramble to score a winner for the hosts.

But both sides missed the chance to gain a crucial three points in their promotion bid.