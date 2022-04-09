Elliot Anderson rescues Bristol Rovers from defeat with equaliser at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Elliot Anderson rescues Bristol Rovers from defeat with equaliser at Tranmere

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elliot Anderson forced a draw at Prenton Park (Adam Davy/PA)
Elliot Anderson forced a draw at Prenton Park (Adam Davy/PA)

Elliot Anderson secured an important 1-1 draw for Bristol Rovers at play-off rivals Tranmere in a tense Sky Bet League Two clash.

Anderson’s excellent equaliser denied Rovers a first win in four after Kane Hemmings’ opener.

Joey Barton’s visitors dominated possession early on but lacked incisiveness despite getting into dangerous positions.

Tranmere striker Elliott Nevitt broke free on the counter-attack, forcing a strong save from goalkeeper James Belshaw before the break.

Hemmings then showed superb quality in the 56th minute to latch onto Joe Murphy’s clearance and rifle high beyond Belshaw to give the hosts the lead.

But Nevitt lacked his strike partner’s composure as he struck straight at Belshaw after being played through on goal.

And Tranmere were punished as Anderson turned exquisitely in the box and fired an equaliser low beyond Murphy just seven minutes after the opener.

Substitute Sam Foley almost capitalised on a defensive scramble to score a winner for the hosts.

But both sides missed the chance to gain a crucial three points in their promotion bid.

