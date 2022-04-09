Joseph Hungbo nets late penalty as Ross County leave Aberdeen with three points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joseph Hungbo nets late penalty as Ross County leave Aberdeen with three points

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:08 pm
Joseph Hungbo’s late penalty clinched maximum points for Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)
A late Joseph Hungbo penalty saw Ross County snatch a last-gasp place in the cinch Scottish Premiership top six as they recorded a 1-0 victory that consigned Aberdeen to a bottom-six finish for the first time in nine seasons.

With the carrot of that top-six place in front of them, though reliant on results elsewhere, the Dons made two changes from their draw at Dundee with Marley Watkins coming into the starting XI along with Funso Ojo.

County were unchanged after last week’s 1-1 draw with Hearts.

Despite what was at stake, neither side turned up for the first half, with neither goalkeeper forced into a save in the opening 45 minutes.

It was the 25th minute before either side registered a chance of note and Ross McCrorie really should have had the Dons in front.

Vincente Besuijen kept the play alive after Connor Randall had cut out a Watkins cross and the winger teed up McCrorie, who blasted the ball over the crossbar from 12 yards.

Watkins was involved again three minutes later as he won a free-kick that Lewis Ferguson shipped wide of the near post from 20 yards.

And the hosts came close with another effort before the break, but David Bates’ header from Jonny Hayes’ deep free-kick was easily held by Ross Laidlaw.

Lewis Ferguson came closest for the home side when he clipped the post with a curled effort five minutes after the interval, but the second half was again a fairly quiet affair.

County left-back Jake Vokins sent a half-chance high over the crossbar shortly after, while – at the other end – Hayes saw his flicked header fly over.

The visitors had stood up to Aberdeen’s attacks and looked dangerous on the break and were perhaps unlucky not to win a penalty when Regan Charles-Cook looked to be clipped by substitute Jack MacKenzie.

A combination of goalkeeper Laidlaw and defender Alex Iacovitti kept out the largely-subdued Christian Ramirez as he met a Connor Barron cross.

But Ross County were awarded a spot-kick when Hayes was penalised for a handball a yard inside the Dons area, and after a delay while Aberdeen remonstrated strongly at the award, Hungbo stepped up to blast the ball high to Joe Lewis’ right.

The home side stepped up the pressure as they searched for a leveller, but they would ultimately be frustrated.

