Newport profit from late own goal in play-off push boosting win at Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport’s Sky Bet League Two play-off hopes were boosted as Dion Conroy’s 89th-minute own goal saw them secure a 1-0 victory at Swindon.

Louis Reed almost marked his return from suspension by gifting the Exiles an early goal, with Robbie Willmott intercepting a pass on the edge of the box but overpowering the final ball.

The hosts controlled the majority of the first half as Swindon were restricted to shooting from range, but they could not find the finish required to take the lead.

In contrast, Newport struggled to get any attacking foothold in the game and rarely threatened.

Newport’s keeper Joe Day pulled off a wonder stop, diving to his right to deny Jonny Williams from close range and keep the match goalless at half-time.

Swindon remained in control following the restart but, in similar fashion to the first half, they lacked quality in the final third.

Neither side demonstrated the quality required to win this encounter but a last-gasp chance handed Newport victory as Swindon captain Conroy turned Finn Azaz’s cross into his own net.