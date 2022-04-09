Newport profit from late own goal in play-off push boosting win at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Newport profit from late own goal in play-off push boosting win at Swindon

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:10 pm
Finn Azaz’s late cross led to an own goal that won Newport the match (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Finn Azaz's late cross led to an own goal that won Newport the match (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Newport’s Sky Bet League Two play-off hopes were boosted as Dion Conroy’s 89th-minute own goal saw them secure a 1-0 victory at Swindon.

Louis Reed almost marked his return from suspension by gifting the Exiles an early goal, with Robbie Willmott intercepting a pass on the edge of the box but overpowering the final ball.

The hosts controlled the majority of the first half as Swindon were restricted to shooting from range, but they could not find the finish required to take the lead.

In contrast, Newport struggled to get any attacking foothold in the game and rarely threatened.

Newport’s keeper Joe Day pulled off a wonder stop, diving to his right to deny Jonny Williams from close range and keep the match goalless at half-time.

Swindon remained in control following the restart but, in similar fashion to the first half, they lacked quality in the final third.

Neither side demonstrated the quality required to win this encounter but a last-gasp chance handed Newport victory as Swindon captain Conroy turned Finn Azaz’s cross into his own net.

