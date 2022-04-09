Derby survival hopes dented as Joel Piroe brace helps Swansea to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Derby survival hopes dented as Joel Piroe brace helps Swansea to victory

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:12 pm
Joel Piroe, centre, celebrates scoring his second goal in Swansea’s win over Derby (Nigel French/PA)
Joel Piroe, centre, celebrates scoring his second goal in Swansea’s win over Derby (Nigel French/PA)

Two goals from Joel Piroe saw Swansea claim a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Derby in south Wales.

Piroe took his tally to 20 goals this season, scoring twice early in the first half at the Swansea.com stadium as the hosts claimed a third victory in the space of eight days.

Derby captain Tom Lawrence kept the game in the balance with a penalty but it was not enough to save his team who are running out of matches to protect their Championship status.

The Rams were up against it from the start as Swansea dominated the early exchanges and enjoyed success down the visitors’ right flank through Jamie Paterson and Hannes Wolf.

Paterson’s early shot was deflected into the grateful hands of Ryan Allsop before Wolf created the game’s opening goal in the eighth minute.

His cross was passed over by Michael Obafemi for the better-positioned Piroe, who guided his left-foot effort past Allsop from close to the penalty spot.

Such was Swansea’s supremacy they doubled their lead eight minutes later as Piroe claimed his second.

His first intention was to release Obafemi after Jay Fulton won back possession in Derby territory.

The initial pass was cut out by Curtis Davies but only back to the feet of Piroe, who curled his shot into the same corner as his first goal.

Derby had been limited to a speculative effort from Lawrence but the captain held his nerve to half the deficit just six minutes later.

When Luke Plange was needlessly brought down in the box by Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher, the Wales international stepped up to squeeze his penalty into the net.

It was the first goal Swansea had conceded in more than five hours of football, since Peterborough in mid-March, and breathed some life into Derby’s play.

However, their goalkeeper narrowly escaped a similar mistake to his Swansea opposite number just moments later.

Allsop momentarily lost possession midway in his own half having rushed out to meet a long pass with Paterson breathing down his neck.

Paterson went down in the ensuing collision but referee Tim Robinson waved away Swansea protests.

The second half was timid reflection of the first with neither side willing to overcommit for fear of conceding the crucial next goal.

Wolf came closest when he struck the angle of the goal in the 68th minute.

Again his pace caused problems on the right of Derby’s defence. He appeared to have set up Obafemi but the striker cut back, laid the ball off to Wolf who poked his shot against the woodwork.

Derby threw bodies up in search of an equaliser, including Bartosz Cybulski who felt he was fouled in the box, sparking furious protests from Derby’s players and manager Wayne Rooney at the final whistle.

